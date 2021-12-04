First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Purchases $432,500.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.