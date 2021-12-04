First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO Purchases $432,500.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $432.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
