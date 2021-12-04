First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 89,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $21,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

