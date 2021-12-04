First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given a C$13.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.71.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.14 and a twelve month high of C$30.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

