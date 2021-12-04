First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMBI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

