First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.21

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.21 and traded as low as C$40.45. First National Financial shares last traded at C$41.14, with a volume of 49,771 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on FN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$195.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.446 per share. This represents a $17.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 42.74%. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.