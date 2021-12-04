First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Up 19.1% in November

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 24,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.00.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Northwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,527.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

