First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

FSFG stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $184.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

