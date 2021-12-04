First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 1,161.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTLS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $51.80.

