First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,356 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 155,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

