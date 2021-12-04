FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

