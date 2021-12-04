FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FGROY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. FirstGroup has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

