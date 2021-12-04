Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 5,774,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,926. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

