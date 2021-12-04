Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.820-$4.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.45. 750,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,656. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average of $195.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.