Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $274.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $271.00 to $274.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $192.45 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 299,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.