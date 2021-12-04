Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $189.19, but opened at $208.20. Five Below shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 27,203 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after buying an additional 330,390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

