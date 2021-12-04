Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $189.19, but opened at $208.20. Five Below shares last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 27,203 shares changing hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.
Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
