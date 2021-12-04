Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 129,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,155. Five Point has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.