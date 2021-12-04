Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Update

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. 129,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,155. Five Point has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Five Point by 177.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Point in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 23.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

