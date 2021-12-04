Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report sales of $165.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.84 million to $165.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $601.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.84 million to $601.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $745.92 million, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $753.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,873. Five9 has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,823 shares of company stock worth $8,481,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

