ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 5611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Specifically, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

