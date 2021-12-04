Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $56.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

