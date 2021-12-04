Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTCO traded down 0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.01. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 0.75 and a 12 month high of 8.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 6.53%.

