Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 8,026.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

FELE opened at $88.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

