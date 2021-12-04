Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

