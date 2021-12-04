Fraport’s (FPRUY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

