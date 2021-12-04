Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

