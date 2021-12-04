Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,200 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 275,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

