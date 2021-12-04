Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

Shares of FDEV stock opened at GBX 1,780 ($23.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £700.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,333.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,476.37. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

