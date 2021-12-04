Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 2.9%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 163,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 269,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.83 million and a P/E ratio of -41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.96.

About Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.