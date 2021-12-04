Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 20,457 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $88,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16,677.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

