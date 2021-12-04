Fundamental Research Lowers Kontrol Technologies (AEX:KNR) Price Target to $4.06

Kontrol Technologies (AEX:KNR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $4.11 to $4.06 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Raising 2021 Revenue Projections / Trading at a 38% Discount” and dated November 25, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Kontrol Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.58.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a software as a service platform; SmartSuite, connect into existing building automation systems and to also communicate with utilities; cogeneration or combined heat and power, and other mechanical equipment installation; smart energy management systems installation; energy retrofits; energy auditing, monitoring and verification, energy project assessment, and mechanical, electrical, and renewable design services; and GHG measurement and verification services, such as stack and continuous emission testing, power generation, compliance, consulting, and other engineering services.

