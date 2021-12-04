Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.49

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 11504663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

