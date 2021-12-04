Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upgraded Future to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday.

FRNWF opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Future has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

