FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Property Trust Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $6,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 121,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

