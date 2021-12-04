FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.58.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.66. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

