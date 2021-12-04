FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $24,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $1,751,461.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock valued at $87,408,199. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

