FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.