Fyooz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $257,353.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $580,031.01 and $257,353.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041273 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.68 or 0.00236641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

