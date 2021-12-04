Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) versus SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Head to Head Review

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 13.33 $15.15 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 10.65 -$312.32 million $1.72 34.60

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $71.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 47.66% 41.78% 33.19% SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -204.37% 7.04%

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

