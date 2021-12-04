GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GBGPF opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. GB Group has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

