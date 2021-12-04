GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.44 ($45.95).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €44.04 ($50.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €45.89 ($52.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

