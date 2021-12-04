Gems (GEM) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $396,304.23 and $46,200.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

