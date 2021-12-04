Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.50 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00236993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

