General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,429 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.