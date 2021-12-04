Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.Genesco also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GCO opened at $65.57 on Friday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

