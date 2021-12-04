GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,161,254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 119,495,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,934,813. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
GenTech Company Profile
