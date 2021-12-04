GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Down 25.2% in November

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,161,254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 119,495,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,934,813. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc (United States) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of interactive games and applications for mobile devices, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David William Lovatt on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

