Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 177,907 shares.The stock last traded at $30.16 and had previously closed at $30.53.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

