Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.62. 150,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,149,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.