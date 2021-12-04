Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,633 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

