Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.