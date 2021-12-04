Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

