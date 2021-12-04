Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,076. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

