Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 13th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS opened at $14.99 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93.

